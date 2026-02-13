Kitsap County opens severe weather shelters as freezing temps move in

Kitsap County Emergency Management says severe weather shelters will open Sunday night because of expected freezing temperatures.

The shelters will operate Sunday, Feb. 15, from 6 p.m. to 7 a.m., except for the Kingston location, which will be open from 6:30 p.m. to 6:30 a.m.

Officials say guests must check in by 9 p.m.

Anyone who has not checked in by that time will not be admitted, and if no guests arrive by 9 p.m., that shelter location will close for the night.

Shelter rules and procedures are posted at kitsapdem.com.

The severe weather shelter program runs from Nov. 1, 2025, through March 31, 2026.

It provides safe, warm beds during severe weather events at three locations in Port Orchard, Silverdale and Kingston.

The shelters are open to single adults, parents with children, families and teens.

Sunday’s activation comes ahead of possible freezing conditions.

The county says shelters open when certain weather thresholds are met, including:

Temperatures at or below 32 degrees for four or more hours on one or more consecutive days

Snow accumulation of more than 1 inch for more than two days

Two or more consecutive days with at least 1 inch of rain

A forecast of 1.5 inches or more of rain in a single day

High wind warnings

Opening a shelter also depends on having enough volunteers to fully staff the site.

The Kitsap County Department of Emergency Management monitors weather conditions to determine when activations are needed.

The shelter locations are:

Village Green Community Center, 26159 Dulay Rd NE, Kingston (open 6:30 p.m. to 6:30 a.m.)

Silverdale Community Church, 9982 Silverdale Way, Silverdale

Port Orchard United Methodist Church, 725 Kitsap St., Port Orchard

People who need transportation to the nearest shelter can call G2G2 at 360-373-3000 before 8 p.m. on an activation day to arrange a free ride.

In addition to the county sites, overnight sheltering is available at the Salvation Army in Bremerton, 832 6th St.

Check-in there is from 7 p.m. to 8:45 p.m.

More information is available at 360-649-6628.

Emergency Management says health measures are in place at the shelters to help prevent the spread of viruses, including COVID-19.

Future shelter openings will depend on the weather.

Residents can call 2-1-1 for information about the Severe Weather Shelter Program in multiple languages and to sign up for text alerts when shelters open.

