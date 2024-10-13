Kitsap County man accused of shooting his ex’s boyfriend, ramming car with child inside

KITSAP COUNTY, Wash. — The Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office says a Bainbridge Island man is in the hospital after his girlfriend’s ex-husband rammed their car and shot him in the stomach.

It happened Saturday around 5:30 p.m. near the Kitsap County Fairgrounds.

Deputies say the man’s girlfriend was meeting her ex to drop off their 8-year-old child after a visit.

The woman told deputies she dropped her boyfriend off at the fairgrounds before the exchange.

According to the sheriff’s office, the ex-husband drove by as she returned to pick up her boyfriend and shot at the couple.

The pair tried to drive away, but deputies say he sped after them and eventually made a U-turn, then rammed their car head-on.

When they got out of the car, deputies say the men started yelling at each other before the ex-husband pulled out a gun and shot the boyfriend in the stomach.

As they fought, the gun eventually became separated from the group and deputies say a witness grabbed it and held it until law enforcement arrived.

The boyfriend was airlifted to Harborview Medical Center and the husband was transported to St. Michael’s Medical Center for a blow to the head & later transferred to the Kitsap County Jail.

He was booked on suspicion of First-Degree Assault and Drive-By Shooting. He is being held without bail.

The woman and child were not hurt.

