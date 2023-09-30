Kitsap County Fast Ferry ending summer schedule

This is the last weekend that Kitsap County Fast Ferry passengers can take advantage of summer schedules.

Starting Monday, the Kingston and Southworth routes will stop running on Saturdays. The Bremerton route will continue operating with limited Saturday sailings. There is no service on Sundays.

A single-ride fare eastbound to Seattle is $2. A single-ride fare westbound from Seattle is $10.

The summer schedule will come back on May 1, 2024.

A schedule for the Kitsap County Fast Ferry can be found on Kitsap Transit’s website.

©2023 Cox Media Group