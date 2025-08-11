Kitsap County deputies urge bikers to wear reflective gear after two are killed by cars

KITSAP COUNY, Wash. — The Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office is reminding bicyclists to have lights and reflective safety equipment while pedaling somewhere in the dark—after two people were hit by cars and died.

In one incident, a 42-year-old man was killed. It happened on Illahee Road Northeast on August 9 in Bremerton. Deputies say a truck hit the man, and the driver was arrested after they learned he’d been drinking and driving.

Another incident happened a few days earlier on August 6. Deputies say a driver hit a 25-year-old Suquamish man at the intersection of Hansville Road and Northeast 288th Street in Kingston.

The man was rushed to the hospital and later died from his injuries. The driver in that incident wasn’t under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

“If you ride a bike at night, equip it with high-quality, bright lights on the front & back,” the department urged. “Wear reflective clothing that alerts oncoming drivers. And avoid dark, unlit roads.”

Deputies say the cyclists in both incidents this month didn’t have any reflective gear.

