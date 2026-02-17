Kitsap Co. K9 tracks down a wanted man on Valentine’s Day

KITAP COUNTY, Wash. — Kitsap County Sheriff’s K-9 Deputy Milo bagged a dangerously wanted suspect on Valentine’s Day.

It happened while deputies were serving a warrant another person on East Taylor Street in unincorporated Port Orchard.

They saw a second man – wanted for a string of serious charges filed in Lewis County. The man tried to get away, but K9 Milo found him.

The department shared some body camera video of the incident.

The man was booked and transported to Lewis County on no-bail warrants for possession of a stolen vehicle, firearm, and stolen gun.

