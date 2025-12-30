Kitsap Co. deputies chase suspect accused of stealing mail from dozens of people

SILVERDALE, Wash. — Kitsap County sheriff’s deputies have chased down and arrested a man they say stole stacks of mail.

On Dec. 26 around 7 a.m. neighbors in Silverdale saw a man on an electric scooter prowling around NW Lakehill Circle and taking things from mailboxes.

Between this suspect and another caught around the same time, deputies found 140 pieces of stolen mail belonging to 34 different people.

Deputies called it a “trove of stolen mail.”

Both men were booked into Kitsap County Jail for suspicion of mail theft, possession of stolen mail and possession of a controlled substance.

