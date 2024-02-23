KIRO 7 rides along with Renton police to catch speeders on notorious stretch

RENTON, Wash. — Renton police have already arrested one driver in speed-emphasis patrols along a dangerous stretch of road on Duvall Avenue Northeast. KIRO 7′s Samantha Lomibao happened to be there during a ride-along.

Renton Police were back on the road Thursday to crack down on speeding drivers.

Last time they did an emphasis patrol, they pulled over 17 drivers in 90 minutes.

Lomibao said she learned that police don’t have to be clocking you from the roadside to catch you speeding.

Renton Police use a radar speed gun that can clock drivers’ speed from hundreds of feet away. But if they’re driving, they also have radar on the dashboard that can calculate speeds of cars beside, behind and in front of them in real time.

Renton PD Officer Matthew Nugent said it’s not used to sneak up on people but to emphasize that you shouldn’t only slow down just because an officer is there.

During Lamibao’s ride-along, a driver was pulled over for going 75 mph in a 35 mph zone.

Officers say the man will be cited for reckless driving and his car will be towed.

Lamibao asked how fast someone needs to be going to get a ticket?

Police said it depends on the location, the speed and the safety risk.

Our speed emphasis on Duvall Ave NE has one person under arrest for 75 in a 35 mph zone weaving through traffic.

