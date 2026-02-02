KIRO 7 Investigates: Speeding Ticket Hot Spots - Monday at 6:45 a.m.

Western WA — A KIRO 7 investigation found officers wrote thousands of speeding tickets in Everett, Seattle, and Renton last year.

And while 2025 saw a slight decrease in traffic deaths in Western Washington from the record high in 2024, numbers are still significantly higher than they were pre-pandemic.

“The traffic is crazy,” Louise Lofgren told KIRO 7.

She lives just off 140th Avenue Southeast in Renton.

“It’s horrible!” she said.

She won’t even walk her daughter’s dog, Canella, outside of their immediate neighborhood.

Lofgren said cars are speeding all the time as they head toward or away from Maple Valley Highway at the bottom of the hill.

“The speed limit is 40. How many people do you think are doing 40 or 45?” KIRO 7 reporter Linzi Sheldon asked.

“None!” Lofgren said.

KIRO 7 rode along with Renton Police Traffic Officer Marty Leverton to see some of the top speeding spots in Renton.

“They think twenty over isn’t a big deal,” Leverton said. “But the reality is - twenty over is a big deal, and people get hurt from that.”

KIRO 7 obtained speeding ticket data for the cities of Everett, Renton, and Seattle for 2025 up to the end of September.

Monday at 6:45 a.m., KIRO 7’s Linzi Sheldon is digging through the numbers to show you the top spot for speeding tickets in each city.

