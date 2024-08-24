KIRO 7 Cares and the Salvation Army helping kids through back-to-school shopping fundraiser

It’s back to school season and for many families it can be a stressful time finding the money to make sure children have everything they need for the new school year.

KIRO 7 Cares and the Salvation Army are raising money make sure these families have one less worry when they head back to class.

Thanks to donations from the community and viewers like you each of these kids receives $150 dollars to pick out new clothes and pickup their pride.

Each child is paired with a volunteer to pick out their new school clothes at various shopping events.

“As they go around and to see their faces where they can grab new shoes and new pants new clothes it really helps their self-esteem,” said Major Roy Wild, Salvation Army Northwest Division.

KIRO 7 Cares and the Salvation Army are already helping 100 area children, but we want to help more. If you are able to help, click here for the donation page.





