Kirkland’s Houghton Beach reopens for water activities

KIRKLAND, Wash. — Kirkland’s Houghton Beach Park reopened Wednesday for swimming, wading, and other water activities.

The beach had been closed to swimming since August 27 due to elevated bacteria levels. The closure was the recommendation of Public Health Seattle & King County, according to a release sent out by the City of Kirkland Thursday.

Water quality staff from the King County Water and Land Resources Division tested the water this week and notified the city that the waters were again safe for recreational use.

King County crews will return weekly to the beach throughout the summer to take samples to ensure that the water is safe, said the release.

For additional details, visit King County’s Lake Swimming Beach Data webpage.

The city says you can be notified of swim beach closures and reopening by joining the King County Lake Beach Alert mailing list.

