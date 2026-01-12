Kirkland stabbing survivor’s attacker sentenced to 32 years after 2019 attack

A man who nearly stabbed a Kirkland woman to death in her home in 2019 has been sentenced to more than 32 years in prison, according to Kirkland police.

On Jan. 9, 2026, Kevin Harper was sentenced following convictions for attempted murder, kidnapping, burglary and robbery stemming from a violent attack on a Kirkland community member nearly seven years earlier.

The case began the night of March 17, 2019, when Kirkland police responded to a report of a possible hit-and-run in the 11300 block of 100th Avenue North.

Officers arrived to find a woman lying in the roadway with severe injuries.

At first, police believed she may have been struck by a vehicle.

Investigators soon determined the woman had been stabbed multiple times in her upper body and head.

She had been attacked inside her home and left for dead.

Despite her injuries, the woman regained consciousness, managed to crawl out of her house and collapsed in the street, where a passing motorist found her.

Neighbors told KIRO 7 at the time that the victim had lived in the home for several years and worked at Microsoft.

They also reported that men had been performing weekend work at the house in the weeks leading up to the attack.

Detectives learned that Harper, then 36 and living in Arlington, had previously performed plumbing work at the woman’s home.

According to investigators, the woman complained to his employer about poor workmanship.

Police said Harper returned to the home that evening and confronted her.

During the confrontation, Harper robbed the woman, assaulted her with a knife and poured cleaning solution on her before leaving her inside the home, believing she had died, according to investigators.

Kirkland detectives identified Harper as the suspect and arrested him less than 24 hours after the attack.

He was booked into the King County Jail on charges of attempted murder, robbery and attempted kidnapping.

KIRO 7 also learned during the investigation that Harper had previously been charged with murder in the 2011 killing of the Goggin family in West Valley, Eastern Washington.

Court records show prosecutors were unable to overturn a plea deal to lesser charges due to issues with how the case was handled.

Harper was ultimately sentenced for unlawful possession of a firearm and possession of stolen property taken from the crime scene.

Harper was released from prison in July 2017.

Court records show he filed paperwork in Snohomish County later that year to change his name to Kevin Lee Evans.

Following Harper’s 2026 sentencing, Kirkland Police Chief Mike St. Jean credited the victim’s determination and the work of investigators for bringing the case to a close.

“This case underscores the incredible resilience and determination of the victim, whose courage played a critical role in bringing her attacker to justice,” St. Jean said. “It also reflects the Kirkland Police Department’s unwavering commitment to pursuing violent offenders and ensuring they are held accountable. Our detectives and officers worked tirelessly from the moment this crime was reported, demonstrating that protecting our community and seeking justice for victims remains our highest priority.”

The woman survived the attack and Harper will spend decades in prison for the crimes committed against her.

©2026 Cox Media Group