Kirkland Prosecco recalled from Costco after reports of bottles shattering

This story was originally published on MyNorthwest.com

Costco is recalling nearly a million bottles of wine after reports were filed of multiple bottles shattering or breaking.

The Kirkland brand Signature Prosecco Valdobbiadene is currently being recalled by Costco. Unopened bottles of the wine have reportedly shattered before being handled or used, causing a “laceration hazard.”

None of the recalled bottles were sold in Washington. Instead, the bottles were sold at Costco stores in Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Montana, North Dakota, Nebraska, Ohio, South Dakota, and Wisconsin between April and August, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission’s (CPSC) recall notice.

The prosecco was sold in green bottles with purple foil and a purple label that read “Kirkland Signature Valdobbiadene Prosecco Superiore DOCG.” It’s typically sold for $8. Approximately 941,400 bottles are currently being recalled.

Due to the high risk of the glass bottle shattering, Costco doesn’t even want customers to return the beverage; instead, customers should place it in paper towels or a plastic bag before disposing of it.

The same product was recalled in September by Costco. The universal product code of the affected bottles is 196633883742, while the Costco item number is 1879870.

“You will be entitled to a full refund of the purchase price upon returning this letter to your nearest Costco location,” Costco stated.

No injuries have occurred as a result of bottles of prosecco breaking, as of this reporting.

