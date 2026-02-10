Kirkland police identify man found dead in 1985 using genetic genealogy

The Kirkland Police Department says a man found dead in Kirkland in 1985 has been identified after four decades, thanks to advances in forensic science and genetic genealogy.

Police said the man, previously known as John Doe, has been identified as William D. Horn, who was 35 years old at the time of his death.

Horn’s body was discovered on Dec. 8, 1985, in a sheltered area surrounded by blackberry bushes in the 10100 block of Points Drive Northeast in Kirkland.

According to police, he was wrapped in blankets and layers of plastic.

At the time, the King County Medical Examiner determined Horn was inadequately clothed for the severe winter conditions, which included snow and unusually cold temperatures.

His death was attributed to hypothermia and classified as probably accidental.

Investigators said no identification was found on him or among his belongings.

For years, detectives followed up on tips and leads, but the man’s identity remained unknown.

A major break in the case came in 2019, when Horn’s remains were exhumed with help from Dr. Kathy Taylor, a forensic anthropologist for King County and the State of Washington.

Investigators were able to obtain a DNA profile from a femur bone.

That profile was uploaded to the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System, commonly known as NamUs, but no immediate matches were found.

In August 2025, investigators turned to genetic genealogy.

That analysis identified possible relatives and led detectives to a man named Gregory, believed to be Horn’s brother.

Police obtained a DNA sample from Gregory, which was processed by the Washington State Patrol Crime Lab and sent to the University of North Texas for formal comparison.

On Dec. 22, 2025, DNA testing confirmed the familial match.

Police said the confirmation allowed them to positively identify the man as William D. Horn, bringing closure to a case that remained unsolved for 40 years.

