Kirkland man charged with assaulting mother, attempting to blow up family home

KIRKLAND, Wash. — A Kirkland man is facing charges after allegedly attacking his mother with a knife and attempting to cause a gas explosion at his parents’ home, according to charging documents filed in King County Superior Court.

Garrett Paul Frank, 23, has been charged with assault and attempted arson.

Prosecutors allege that Frank tried to stab his mother multiple times at the family’s Kirkland home on October 14.

The attempted arson occurred the night before, on October 13.

Frank is accused of turning on all four gas burners in the kitchen and placing a lit candle in his bedroom, allowing natural gas to fill the home.

His father awoke to the smell of gas and was able to turn off the stove before any harm was done.

Investigators noted that the house was at significant risk of explosion had the gas continued to build up.

According to the documents, Frank’s father intervened in the stabbing attempt, disarming him and calling the police.

Frank was taken into custody without further incident.

Frank is currently being held on $2 million bail.

