Kirkland introducing new school speed limit signs

KIRKLAND, Wash. — Starting this month, the city of Kirkland will begin updating its school speed limit signs.

Kirkland officials said two types of new signs will be introduced in school zones across the city to make it clearer to drivers to slow down.

The two types are for full-time and all-day school zone speed limits.

Full-time school zone signs read, “School Speed Limit 20,” indicating that a speed limit of 20 miles per hour is in effect at all times — 24 hours a day, seven days a week, all year long.

The other new school zone signs read, “School Speed Limit 20 7 AM – 5 PM School Days,” meaning the school speed limit is in effect between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. on any day that school is in session.

In-street pedestrian crossing signs will also be added to some school crosswalks.

“Public safety is our top priority,” said Councilmember Shilpa Prem. “These changes reflect the City’s commitment to keeping our students safe when walking, rolling, bicycling, and being driven to school. The new signs will also make it easier for drivers to know what to do in a given school zone.”

The city also wants to remind drivers that children may be present around schools at any time of day during the year, so make sure to use extra caution when in those areas, even if a school speed limit isn’t in effect.

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