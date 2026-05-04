Dozens rally for investigation into Seattle activist killed in the Philippines

Dozens of people gathered in Seattle Monday to push for an independent investigation into the death of Seattle-based activist Kai Sorem, who friends say was killed by troops in the Philippines.

The Philippine government claims those killed were part of a guerrilla organization it classifies as a terrorist group.

In total, 19 people were killed in clashes with Philippine troops in the clashes in late April.

Philippine government officials have claimed the 19 people were suspected to be affiliated with New People’s Army (NPA), which the U.S. and the Philippines have separately designated as a terrorist organization. Two of those killed were Americans.

Some human rights organizations have pushed back on that claim, arguing that civilians were among those killed, including Sorem.

Monday’s rally took place outside Westlake Center as part of a national day of action.

Sorem was 26 years old and raised in Washington. Friends describe her as playing a crucial role in the local grassroots Filipino movement.

Sorem went to the Philippines after a trip there last year. Her goal was to help peasants in the countryside.

“She became really committed to continuing to learn those lessons and share them,” said Raven Butawan, a friend of Sorem. “Share them with us overseas and really take up the call to go home and serve them genuinely.”

KIRO 7 asked Butawan how he would want people to remember her.

“We should remember her as someone who was, someone who was a really good listener,” he said. “Who took their time to really understand people, no matter where they were coming from.”

During the rally, protestors also expressed concerns about U.S. military aid sent to the Philippines, in addition to calling for an independent investigation into the incident.

In the midst of the deaths, the U.S. put out a warning to citizens in Philippine regions seeing conflict.

“Anyone in proximity of NPA elements is at grave risk of arrest, injury, or death,” the warning wrote. “Foreign terrorist organizations actively recruit Americans to participate directly in terrorist activities and/or provide financial support.”

The warning said that areas of heightened concern include “rural, mountainous regions of Leyte, Mindoro, Negros, and Samar, all of which have seen recent fatal clashes between NPA and Philippine forces.”

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