Kirkland home under construction destroyed in 2-alarm fire; 2nd house damaged

KIRKLAND, Wash. — One home was destroyed and a second was damaged during a fierce 2-alarm fire in Kirkland early Tuesday.

Crews were called to the home in the 13100 block of 129th Avenue Northeast shortly before 2 a.m. Firefighters arrived to find a home under construction engulfed in flames. The fire had already reached an adjacent house, according to Kirkland Fire Battalion Chief Arthur Lim.

The people who lived in the second home had already gotten out before firefighters arrived and were OK.

The fire spread to the second home’s siding and attic, but crews were able to keep the damage to a minimum; however, the first home is a total loss.

Firefighters had the fire mostly knocked down within 30 to 60 minutes.

Crews remained at the scene watching for hot spots.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.









