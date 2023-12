KIRKLAND, Wash. — Fire crews battled a ferocious house fire in Kirkland on Friday, reported the City of Kirkland in a news release.

Flames were seen from across the lake.

Crews battled a house fire in Kirkland.

Crews battled a Kirkland house fire.

The fire was along 10th Ave West.

There were no injuries to any residents or responders.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

“Special thanks for great partners in the response: Bothell, Redmond, and Bellevue Fire Depts and the Kirkland Police Department,” said the City of Kirkland.

©2023 Cox Media Group