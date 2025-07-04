Kirkland community searches for Jonathan Hoang, reward hits $100K

KIRKLAND, Wash. — A North Sound community is actively searching for missing 21-year-old Jonathan Hoang after a home’s surveillance video captured a man believed to be him.

Jonathan, who is autistic, disappeared from his family’s Arlington home on March 30.

“I was riding in the neighborhood last night till 1 a.m. in hopes that maybe he comes out, walks to make himself warm, or I don’t know maybe if it’s his routine,” said motorcyclist Ario.

Ario told KIRO 7 he lives in a different neighborhood but has spent the last couple of days and nights riding around searching for Jonathan. A man who resembled the 21-year-old was last seen on NE 114th Lane.

“We know that he survived for these 95 days, so he’s a fighter. We are going to fight with him, we will not stop until we find him,” he said.

On Thursday, the Autism Foundation advised people in Kirkland to go outside, call out, “Jonathan, we’re here to help you,” and look in hidden areas for the 21-year-old.

“When we’re out, we’re just kind of looking for like anything that seems like one off like ‘Hey, is there a person sleeping back there’ or clothing in an outbuilding,” said Jessi Zettlemoyer.

Zettlemoyer and her family came from Lake Stevens to scour the area. They’ve been keeping a close eye on where Jonathan may have been spotted last.

“I just know what I would want to have done if, God forbid, one of my kids went missing and what I’d hope people would do for me,” she added. “I just can’t believe as a mom, I would be here. I would be sitting wherever I saw him last.”

Even as strangers to the Hoang family, they say finding Jonathan safe affects the entire community.

“Just to make sure that he’s safe and he’ll come back soon. He’s our family now. He’s all of ours,” Ario said.

To boost the search for Jonathan, a Florida car dealership owner donated $90,000 to increase the reward money to find him. The total reward is now $100,000.

“I wanted them to have the money so that they would have the energy and focus all their energies on finding Jonathan,” said Earl Stewart of Florida.

Stewart told KIRO 7 he heard about Jonathan’s story while watching the news.

“I have three sons, they’re well taken care of. I can’t think of anything that makes me feel better than to help somebody, that’s why I did it. I think giving to someone like this in a case like this is the best possible way I can spend money,” Steward said.

If you see Jonathan, you’re asked to take a picture of him, ask for his name, and call 911.

