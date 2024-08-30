Kingston Fast Ferry expected to return to service Saturday

KINGSTON, Wash. — The Kingston Fast Ferry is expected to be back in service starting Saturday after repairs to another vessel were completed.

Earlier this week, the Rich Passage 1 was pulled from the Kingston route and was shifted to the Bremerton route because the Bremerton vessel, the Reliance, needed engine repairs.

Those repairs have been completed and Kitsap Transit said it expects to operate service to Kingston again using the Rich Passage 1.

The primary vessels used on the Kingston and Southworth routes, the Enetai and Commander, can’t run due to a failed part in their jet propulsion systems.

The Finest, the backup ferry for Kingston, is also out of service for repairs.

However, repairs on the Enetai and Finest are ahead of schedule. It’s hoped that both ferries will be back in service in mid-September, according to Kitsap Transit.

©2024 Cox Media Group