King County’s ‘Operation Safe Transit’ results in four arrests, increased downtown safety

King County’s “Operation Safe Transit” initiative, launched to combat crime and enhance safety along the transit corridor in downtown Seattle, has led to the arrest of four individuals, King County Executive Dow Constantine and the King County Sheriff’s Office announced.

The arrests, made on Wednesday, are part of a larger public safety effort that began on May 1, focusing on increasing law enforcement presence and providing behavioral health support at transit locations such as bus stops and station platforms.

Among those arrested, three were identified as known drug dealers, while the fourth had an outstanding warrant for assault.

Deputies also seized drugs and recovered two handguns, one of which had been reported stolen.

Operation Safe Transit, a pilot program by the King County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO), is a collaborative effort that draws on the expertise of security officers, co-response teams, and law enforcement.

It has brought together various agencies, including the Seattle Police Department, King County Metro, Sound Transit, and others, to improve safety for transit riders.

The initiative is designed to reduce crime and the fear of crime by increasing police and security presence, particularly in areas such as Third Avenue, the King County Courthouse, Metro bus stops, and the downtown transit tunnel.

The operation has already resulted in 82 arrests since its inception, with half of those arrests made by deputies who witnessed criminal activity and acted immediately.

The King County jail has also made exceptions to booking policies for misdemeanor crimes committed within the transit system at the request of KCSO.

Executive Constantine emphasized the importance of a multi-agency approach to public safety, particularly in downtown Seattle, where transit facilities are crucial.

“Public safety requires a multi-faceted approach, with agencies, branches of government, and jurisdictions working in concert,” he said. “We are building seamless collaboration across local governments, departments, and agencies to ensure those stations, stops, and streets are clean and safe.”

Sheriff Patti Cole-Tindal echoed this sentiment, highlighting the operation’s goal of removing dangerous individuals from the streets, buses, and trains. “The ultimate goal here is to abate crime and fear of crime on our transit system,” she said. “We want our message to be clear – if people don’t behave lawfully, there will be consequences.”

Metro and Sound Transit have implemented additional safety measures, including doubling the number of transit security officers, establishing a team of Metro Safety Ambassadors, and deploying behavioral health specialists.

The behavioral health team has made thousands of contacts and responded to nearly 400 crisis or de-escalation events, demonstrating a commitment to security and compassionate support for those in need.

The ongoing efforts under Operation Safe Transit aim to make downtown Seattle, particularly the transit corridor, a welcoming and safe environment for everyone who lives, works, and visits the area.

