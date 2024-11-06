King County Veteran, family members indicted for allegedly defrauding the VA

SEATTLE — A woman from King County, along with her sister and son, has been indicted by a federal grand jury for defrauding the Veterans Affairs benefits program.

On November 1, U.S. Attorney Tessa M. Gorman announced veteran Kelly M. Lee-Carroll, sister Katoya F. Grant and her son Robert H. Nelson III were being indicted by a federal grand jury on an 18-count indictment charging conspiracy, theft of government property, health care fraud and making false statements.

According to the indictment, Lee-Carroll lied to the Veterans Administration about being disabled and bedridden requiring full-time care after claiming paralysis on a leg and an arm. Lee-Carroll falsely claimed to be dependent on a wheelchair to leave her home.

Lee-Carroll named her sister and her son as caregivers, who were paid hourly by the VA for the care they claimed to have provided to Lee-Carroll.

According to the press release, Lee-Carroll did not need a wheelchair and had use of her arms and legs. Investigators also found that she was traveling at times without her caregivers. Grant and Nelson III also allegedly claimed to be caring for Lee-Carroll when they were doing other jobs.

Lee-Carroll served in the Army for three months in 1986 and the Army Reserves from 1986 to 1994.

The alleged acts occurred between July 2012 and October 2024 and resulted in over $1.1 million in fraudulent payments from VA programs.

All three are charged with conspiracy to commit theft of government property, Lee-Carroll is charged with seven counts of theft of government property and Nelson and Grant are each charged with two counts of health care fraud. Lee-Carroll is also charged with three counts of making false statements.

Lee-Carroll and Nelson III are currently in state custody. All three are summoned to appear for arraignment on the indictment on Nov. 7

