King County Sheriff’s Office mourns passing of K9 Shamus

The King County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) announced the passing of retired K9 Shamus on Wednesday.

The KCSO says Shamus was one of the original Sound Transit Explosive Detection Unit (EDU) canines.

He served from 2014 to 2021 with his handler Deputy Shawn Thomas.

The KCSO says that during his career, he located a pipe bomb and a murder weapon connected to a Federal Way homicide and numerous other firearms and evidence.

They say he enjoyed retirement with his handler and family.

Shamus passed away on February 24 at the age of 14.

