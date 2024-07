KING COUNTY, Wash. — The King County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal shooting at an apartment complex near Auburn.

Deputies responded to the Brookside Village Apartments on 34th Avenue South around 6:30 p.m. Thursday for reports of shots fired.

On scene a male victim was found on the ground.

CPR was performed, but the male died at the scene.

Deputies are looking for witnesses. No arrests have been made.

©2024 Cox Media Group