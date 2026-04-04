King County Sheriff announces passing of retired K9 ‘Fury’

Remembered for his service and loyalty, a K9 named ‘Fury’ with the King County Sheriff’s Office passed away, the agency posted on social media.

K9 Fury worked with the sheriff’s office starting in April 2017 and retired in September 2025.

Over his eight years of service, he helped seize over 1,000 pounds of narcotics worth millions of dollars and played a key role in drug enforcement, KCSO said.

“More than just a working dog, Fury was a true teammate and a loyal friend to his handler Detective Dave Keller and his family, something that meant just as much off duty as it did on,” the post said.

“Rest easy, Fury. Your watch is over.”

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