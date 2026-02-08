King County Search and Rescue receives donation to replace operations tools

KING COUNTY, Wash. — King County Search and Rescue says it received a charitable donation that will help it continue serving the community.

Hand tool manufacturer Carona Tools gifted the search and rescue team with new cultivator tools used during searches for hikers and missing people across the county.

A crucial portion of this operation is the tools that they use.

The team hopes that the new tools will help them replace older tools that might not be as effective or are broken.

The rescue team is a nonprofit organization that works with different law enforcement agencies, particularly the King County Sheriff’s Office, to find missing people in the county.

The team is made up of 600 volunteers trained to assist in search-and-rescue missions.

©2026 Cox Media Group