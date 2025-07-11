King County purchases new animal shelter headquarters

KENT, Wash. — King County has purchased a building that will be the new animal shelter and headquarters for Regional Animal Services (RASKC).

The new facility, located at 5920 S 194th Street in Kent, is slated to open in 2027 and will replace the current aging pet adoption center.

“The new location will have an improved, more efficient layout, allowing RASKC to continue implementing modern animal shelter best practices. It will also improve the pet adoption experience with upgraded kennel spaces and more room for meeting potential new pets,” the shelter said.

The site is about two miles away from the current shelter.

A study commissioned by King County in 2023 found that the current facility is functionally obsolete. Planning for a replacement started later that year, and the funding to purchase and renovate a new site was allocated in the county’s 2025 budget.

King County will begin renovations later this summer. Converting the existing warehouse and offices into a modern animal shelter is expected to take about 18 months.

In 2024, King County found homes for 3,440 dogs, cats, and other animals and reunited 744 missing pets with their families.

©2025 Cox Media Group