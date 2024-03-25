King County providing more business transparency to pet owners to make informed decisions about care

Pet owners in King County will soon be able to keep a better eye on businesses like doggy daycares, grooming facilities, and animal shelters.

The county says it’ll focus on transparency so owners can make informed decisions about the care of their pets.

“It was something I never could have dreamed would have even happened,” said Allison Scarborough.

More than 5 months later, Scarborough is still heartbroken after a fire at The Dog Resort in SoDo caused several pups to make a run for it.

Both of her dogs escaped, but only one made it back.

“I will never be okay with what happened to Georgie or Remi because it was entirely preventable if the business had been operating safely,” she explained.

Georgie ran from the flames on November 13, only to be hit and killed by a car on I-5.

Remi, who was found injured after falling off an overpass, has recovered.

However, Scarborough is still fighting for more transparency for pet owners.

“Empowering consumers and customers is big. I have submitted additional requests to actual regulation reforms,” she said.

King County and the City of Seattle announced it will provide more information to the public, including any active permit suspensions.

King County Public Health responded to KIRO 7 in a statement:

“We know that access to information about a pet business is important for owners to make informed decisions about the care of their pets. We’re developing the best methods for sharing this information with the public, drawing on the positive reception for our restaurant closure and foodborne illness outbreak announcements.”

Scarborough says she learned The Dog Resort was not in compliance. This information would’ve been extremely helpful and made her think twice, she says.

“[The Dog Resort] was operating with a suspended permit. They had a sustained history of subjecting animals to unsafe and violating conditions and animal cruelty,” she said.

Prior to the November fire, another fire broke out at The Dog Resort’s Lake City location in February 2023.

Scarborough believes the new update will give necessary insight for pet owners but would also like to see more regulations in place.

“Just like the restaurants we eat in. It helps us to be able to make choices for our animals who can’t tell us when they’re on site and we’re not there,” she said.

Even with the update, Scarborough says she will still be reading boarding contracts carefully and keeping a close eye on businesses.

“I visit all facilities and ask for a full tour. And I get really excited if I don’t have to have an appointment to do that because that means you can go on site and they’ll show you how things are at that moment,” she explained.

King County’s website updates will be public in the coming weeks. You’ll be able to find it here.

©2024 Cox Media Group