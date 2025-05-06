King County opens 2 new trails in Redmond connecting to new light rail station

REDMOND, Wash. — King County Parks has opened two new trails in Redmond that connects to Sound Transit’s new Marymoor Village Station, opening soon.

The new Marymoor Station Trail offers a direct path from the light rail station to the north end of King County’s Marymoor Park while the new Bear Creek Trail Bridge connects the nearby East Lake Sammamish Trail to the Redmond Central Connector Trail.

Marymoor

“We’re making it easier and safer to take light rail and explore King County’s largest park and our growing network of regional trails,” said King County Executive Shannon Braddock. “Our new trails not only provide scenic bike routes for commuters — they also make it possible to enjoy athletic fields, outdoor movies, and live music without the hassle of traffic or the cost of parking.”

The permanent Marymoor Station Trail is scheduled to be completed by the end of June, according to the county. There is a temporary bypass right now.

