King County officers seize largest amount of fentanyl powder in sheriff’s office history

KING COUNTY, Wash. — Last week, King County officers seized over 40 pounds of fentanyl powder, enough to potentially kill 10 million people.

The King County Sheriff’s Office with the help of the Burien Police Department, made a traffic stop that led to the discovery of 95 pounds of methamphetamine and 41.8 pounds of fentanyl powder.

“This is also the largest seizure of fentanyl powder in one singular operation in sheriff’s office history!” said the KCSO.

The weekend before that, Burien police made a traffic stop that led them to seize 44 pounds of methamphetamine.

“Think about the capacity for harm in this one shipment and you understand why we will never stop our balanced approach to this complex issue, both supporting our partners that work to reduce addiction and holding those who bring this poison into our community accountable for their criminal behavior,” said the BPD.









©2023 Cox Media Group