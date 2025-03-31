King County Metro fare enforcement goes into effect today

SEATTLE — Starting today, King County Metro will begin enforcing fare payments for all Metro buses and streetcars.

Metro is relaunching fare enforcement after pausing it back in 2020.

They will have at least 30 uniformed officers who will be checking to see if riders have paid their ticket or if their ORCA card is good to go.

If it’s a first-time offense, officers will help guide you on how to pay the right fare, either on the transit app or your ORCA card.

A second violation will get you a written warning. However, for three or more violations, riders must choose from the following consequences:

• Pay a fine of $40 within 90 days, reduced to $20 within 30 days.

• Load $20 onto an ORCA card or—if eligible—$10 onto a reduced fare program card.

• Enroll in a reduced fare program if eligible.

• Perform two hours of community service.

• Appeal to the Fare Adjudication Program Manager or request a customized resolution.

• Youth who do not have proof of payment will not face a fine or alternative resolution, and will instead receive information on how to enroll in the Free Youth Transit Pass.

King County Metro added that “because the freedom to move is a human right,” they will offer reduced and free fares to those who might need assistance to ensure everyone can take transit:

• Riders with lower incomes can get an ORCA LIFT card, which allows them to take Metro bus service for $1.

• Riders with disabilities and seniors are similarly able to ride a Metro bus for $1 with a Regional Reduced Fare Permit (RRFP) card.

• All youth aged 18 and younger can ride for free and are encouraged to get an ORCA Youth card.

• Additionally, riders with the lowest incomes who are enrolled in certain government programs can also ride for free with the Subsidized Annual Pass.

• Please visit Metro’s Reduced Fare web page to learn more about these programs and take a quick, five-question quiz to determine which fare may be right for you.

According to King County Metro, Metro’s Safety, Security and Fare Enforcement (SaFE) Reform Initiative collaborated with thousands of riders, community members, and Metro employees to make the transit system more equitable, secure, and welcoming.

“We met with our community groups and we designed our fare enforcement uniforms so that while they still identify that they are fare enforcement officers, it’s a kinder, gentler uniform,” shared Metro’s Chief Safety Officer, Rebecca Frankhouser.

To learn more, visit the King County Metro website.

