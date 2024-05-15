King County investigation leads to arrest and seizure of Cartel narcotics

KING COUNTY, Wash. — A two-month investigation by the King County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) resulted in the arrest of one suspect and the seizure of large amounts of narcotics.

The investigation involved multiple search warrants and over 100 hours of surveillance in the Puget Sound area and the city of Burien. According to KCSO, they were investigating a drug trafficker who was transporting money and narcotics for the Sinaloa Cartel.

Officers recovered a large amount of drugs, including almost three pounds of fentanyl powder, 5000 fentanyl pills, and 10 grams of cocaine. They also seized a large amount of cash, four guns, and three vehicles.

One suspect was booked on narcotics-related charges.

KCSO reaffirmed its commitment to “removing these destructive forces from our streets and enhancing safety within our neighborhoods.”

According to the DEA, there has been a sharp nationwide increase in the lethality of fentanyl-laced fake prescription pills in the last two years. The seizure of fentanyl by law enforcement has increased by over 1,700% in the U.S. according to a new study.

