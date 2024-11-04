King County introduces newest rescue boat with high-tech package for enhanced safety

KING COUNTY, Wash. — On Monday, the King County Sheriff’s Office announced the addition of a high-tech boat coming to the Marine Rescue Unit of the department.

The 23-foot boat is equipped with twin engines that allow it to travel up to 48 knots or 55 miles per hour.

As part of the Washington State Parks’ Marine Law Enforcement Grant Program, King County was awarded a Vessel Replacement Grant of $150,000, with an additional $40,000 contributed by the county to upgrade the technology.

The technology package includes Forward Looking Infrared (FLIR), which helps detect a heat source, along with radar and sonar.

“The Marine Rescue Dive Unit is busy 12-months a year, serving every body of water in King County and several more across Western Washington,” said Chief Jeffrey Flohr, head of the Special Operations Division that oversees the unit. “It is extremely important we continue to invest in our fleet and make sure it’s as technologically advanced as possible, so this talented and dedicated team can continue to keep the community safe on our waterways.”

The patrol boat will join the 13-vessel Marine Rescue Dive Unit fleet, which includes rafts and kayaks.

The patrol boat will be on Lake Sammamish but will provide support in county waterways by enforcing water-related laws, doing paddleboard inspections and rescue and recovery missions.

The boat was built by a local Bremerton company, SAFE Boat Internation.

