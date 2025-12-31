King County installing temporary bridge over South Fork Skykomish River

WASHINGTON — This story was originally published on MyNorthwest.com.

King County is installing a temporary bridge over the South Fork Skykomish River to allow heavier vehicles to cross the waterway.

The bridge will be placed downstream from the historic Baring Bridge, which was damaged by the recent storms and flooding. The Baring Bridge serves as the only access point for around 170 properties.

Baring Bridge damaged by storms, flooding

“The Baring Bridge was significantly damaged during the storms,” King County stated in a news release Tuesday. “Road Services crews cleared built-up log debris and repaired some of the damage caused by several debris hits, but because of the extent of the damage, they still had to restrict vehicles to those under 5 tons/10,000 pounds. This limits access for residents, utility crews, emergency services, and delivery of propane and supplies for septic systems. The temporary bridge will allow heavier vehicles to reach the community.”

King County plans to install the bridge in spring 2026.

“Our team is moving quickly to design and install a temporary structure that meets safety standards and restores access,” Tricia Davis, Director of the Road Services Division in King County, stated via the release. “This is a critical lifeline for the Baring community, and we’re committed to getting it done as soon as possible.”

Looking ahead

King County noted it is prioritizing a future replacement for the Baring Bridge.

“Our priority is ensuring that all residents have safe and reliable access to essential services. This temporary bridge is an important step toward recovery and resilience for one of the more remote communities in King County,” King County Executive Girmay Zahilay stated.

County officials plan to host a meeting for the Baring community before installing the temporary bridge.

