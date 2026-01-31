King County health reports potential measles exposure at Sea-Tac Airport

Public Health- Seattle & King County reported a potential exposure of measles at the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (SEA) last month.

The exposure was reported on Jan. 22 between 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Those who were at A Concourse (specifically A12), Transit to International Arrivals Hall (baggage claim 22), and those who left the airport on the lower level of baggage claim may have been exposed.

If you were at the locations during the time mentioned and you are not immune, the most likely time you would get sick is between Jan. 29 and Feb. 12.

As of Jan. 9, there are zero cases reported in King County.

Snohomish County has declared an outbreak of measles, with up to six cases reported. Theses cases were all reported in unvaccinated children, who were exposed to an unvaccinated family visiting from South Carolina.

“Measles is a serious and very contagious disease that causes rash and fever. It can cause serious health problems like pneumonia, permanent brain damage, and immune amnesia, which means the measles virus can cause your body’s immune system to forget how to fight off diseases it has run into before. In rare cases, measles can be deadly. Getting vaccinated is the best way to protect yourself against measles,” the King County health department explained.

