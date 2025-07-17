The King County Fair is back!

ENUMCLAW, Wash. — Get ready to fill up on funnel cakes and watch the rodeo— King County Fair is officially here!

It runs from July 17 to 20 at the King County Fairgrounds in Enumclaw.

Parking is free.

Stop by the main stage to enjoy live concerts and entertainment; it’s included in your fair admission.

General admission costs $15 for those ages 13 and older.

Child tickets cost $10 for those ages 5 to 12.

You can purchase your tickets here.

Try your hand at some carnival games or hop on one of more than a dozen rides. The carnival opens daily at 11 a.m.

There will be performances by the XPogo Stunt Team, BMX Pros, and more.

The Rough Stock Rodeo is scheduled for Saturday. Gates swing open at 4 p.m. and the show begins at 6 p.m. sharp.

You can purchase tickets here.

The fairgrounds open at 10 a.m. daily.

According to the website, the King County Fair began in 1863 during Abraham Lincoln’s presidency. Washington was still a territory at the time and wouldn’t become an official state for 26 more years. It was moved to Renton around 1900 and found its permanent home in Enumclaw in 1965 after World War II. Since then, the event has grown and adapted along with our state.

