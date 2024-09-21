King County to expand food safety ratings to food trucks and bakeries starting in 2025

Starting January 1, 2025, food trucks, bakeries, and other mobile food vendors in King County will be required to display food safety rating placards, following a decision by the King County Board of Health.

The board approved a proposal Thursday to expand the county’s food safety rating system, which already applies to restaurants, delis, and coffee shops.

The new regulation, supported by the Washington Food Truck Association and the Washington Hospitality Association, aims to increase transparency and public confidence in food safety at a broader range of food establishments.

The placards will display food safety ratings on a four-tiered scale: Needs to Improve, Okay, Good, and Excellent, based on regular health inspections.

“The food rating system gives community members peace of mind when eating at one of the many amazing food establishments across our county,” said Teresa Mosqueda, Chair of the Board of Health. She added that expanding the system to mobile vendors will protect public health while supporting local businesses.

While all food establishments in King County already receive the same health inspections, only restaurants and similar businesses were previously required to post their ratings.

Expanding the placard system will ensure food trucks, meat and fish shops, bakeries, and catering operations are held to the same standards as other food service businesses.

Public Health officials say the placards will also help distinguish licensed food trucks and caterers from unpermitted vendors, offering consumers greater protection against foodborne illnesses.

This change is expected to provide more equitable food safety disclosure across the county while giving mobile vendors a chance to stand out by prominently displaying their ratings.

The regulation will go into effect on January 1, 2025.

