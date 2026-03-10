King County executive proposes expanding bus service in South King County

KING COUNTY, Wash. — As Western Washington’s population continues to grow, local leaders say the need for reliable public transit is growing right alongside it.

King County Executive Girmay Zahilay is proposing a major expansion of Metro bus service across South King County — a plan that could bring more routes, more frequent service, and better connections to the region’s expanding light rail system.

“South King County is the place where people have gone because they’ve been priced out of Seattle,” Zahilay said. “The more that we can connect people to opportunity through bus service, the stronger our economy will be.”

The legislation has been sent to the King County Council for consideration. If approved, it would reshape how bus service operates in parts of South King County.

Key changes include:

Better integration with Link light rail stations , like in Federal Way, Des Moines, and Kent

, like in Federal Way, Des Moines, and Kent More east-west bus routes , creating connections that go beyond the traditional north-south travel corridors

, creating connections that go beyond the traditional north-south travel corridors Expanded service hours throughout the week

Zahilay says the improvements would dramatically increase the availability of transit for riders.

“51 percent more service during the weekdays, 57 percent more on Saturdays, and almost double the trips on Sundays,” he said.

According to Zahilay, the proposal does not require new funding because the expansion was already included in last year’s county budget.

“This is something that has been paid for by the last budget action, and the service will start being deployed all around the region here very soon,” Zahilay said.

The King County Council will now review the legislation and could make changes before voting on the plan.

If approved, the expanded Metro bus service would begin rolling out in August, potentially bringing faster and more frequent transit options to thousands of South King County riders.

