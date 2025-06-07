King County doctor loses license over opioid violations, malpractice

WASHINGTON — This story was initially published on MyNorthwest.com

A King County physician had his license revoked last month, the Washington Medical Commission (WMC) announced in a news release.

Eric R. Shibley, MD, will no longer be able to practice after a series of unprofessional conduct, including felony convictions, opioid violations, and malpractice.

Shibley’s actions created risks to patients regarding pain management, the commission stated.

“Respondents’ inaccurate and delayed charting practices placed patients at risk of harm—by threatening the integrity of the medical records of his patients and potentially jeopardizing continuity of care with other providers,” WMC records stated. “Respondent’s recordkeeping regarding patient medications was also substandard, often including inaccurate medication lists and chart notes which did not coincide with actual prescriptions written and/or filled.”

Shibley also engaged in acts of moral turpitude, incompetence, negligence, and the improper possession, use, prescribing, or distribution of controlled substances, according to WMC. He also failed to comply with a disciplinary order and reportedly committed misrepresentation or fraud.

“Respondent’s documentation reflects ‘copied and pasted’ notes; for example, including inaccurate information apparently intended for other patient’s chat, frequently referring to female patients as ‘he,’ and including notations that were not pertinent to the patient’s presentation, while omitting items that were pertinent,” records from the commission stated.

Shibley also reportedly terminated patients’ care with no explanation and falsely claimed counseling on opioid risks had been provided.

Shibley participated in a hearing with the WMC from February 20 to 21. His revoked license went into effect on May 14, the commission stated.

Follow Julia Dallas on X. Read her stories here. Submit news tips here.

©2025 Cox Media Group