King County bomb squad disposes of ‘improvised explosive device’ found in Burien garage

BURIEN, Wash. — The King County Bomb Disposal Unit “rendered safe” an improvised explosive device (IED) that was found in a Burien garage.

This afternoon, a cleaning crew called police to report they had found a package that looked suspicious inside a garage at SW 149th St and 22nd Ave SW.

Police responded to the scene and blocked off streets as the bomb disposal squad worked on the device.

There was no threat to the public, according to Burien police.

KIRO 7 is working to learn more information.

It’s unclear if anyone has been arrested.

