King County awards $400,000 to Washington State VA to train veteran service providers

OLYMPIA, Wash. — On Wednesday, the Washington State Department of Veterans Affairs (WDVA) announced a $400,000 award they received from King County in support of training veteran service providers.

The funding will be used to train providers in various areas such as effectively serving and caring for veterans and enhancing their knowledge of veteran issues.

The WDVA Veteran Training Support Center (VTSC) has trained thousands of providers since 2011 to advance the understanding of veterans and their families.

“WDVA is thrilled to have been selected as a contractor for this important program,” said Abuoh Neufville, WDVA Assistant Director for Veteran Services Counseling and Wellness. “The VTSC provides important perspectives to service and care providers who interact with Veterans and their families each day. We are grateful to the King County Veterans, Seniors, and Human Services Levy for placing their trust in us to deliver these services.”

The VTSC will offer workshops on post-traumatic stress syndrome (PTSD), traumatic brain injury (TBI) and moral injury.

According to the press release, the VTSC is accredited by the American Psychological Association and also provides continuing education for behavioral health professionals.

More information on the VTSC and a list of available workshops is available at: https://www.dva.wa.gov/counseling/veterans-training-support-center-vtsc

