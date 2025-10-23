King County approves ambitious climate action plan

KING COUNTY, Wash. — This story as originally published on MyNorthwest.com.

The King County Council has approved the 2025 to 2030 Strategic Climate Action Plan (SCAP), along with a Climate and Workforce Strategy, marking a significant advancement in Seattle’s efforts to combat climate change.

The plan was introduced by King County Executive Shannon Braddock earlier this year and centers on ambitious climate goals with a strong emphasis on supporting frontline communities most affected by environmental changes.

“This Strategic Climate Action Plan advances ambitious climate action and builds on years of work to advocate for strong policies that deliver solutions and real benefits, especially for our frontline communities,” Braddock said in a statement.

King County’s climate plan centers on frontline communities and sustainability

SCAP outlines a comprehensive approach to reduce emissions, prepare for climate impacts, and build resilient ecosystems. It prioritizes community-driven solutions and strengthens partnerships to scale up climate action.

Key areas include improving housing and buildings to withstand extreme weather, expanding sustainable transportation options, protecting natural ecosystems, and creating economic opportunities in clean energy sectors.

Developed with input from local organizations, community groups, and climate experts, SCAP builds on Washington’s strong climate policies. It also pairs with the Climate and Workforce Strategy to ensure that green jobs and career pathways are accessible to those in frontline communities.

Community members and partners are invited to participate in the implementation of the plan. For more information, visit King County’s website.

