Kids in Tacoma can get free lunch this summer

Tacoma Parks announced Wednesday that all kids, under-18, can get free lunch weekdays at parks across the city starting on June 22.

According to Tacoma Parks lunches will be served 12:30 pm to 1:30 pm Monday through Friday. Some parks will also have free activities running from 10am till lunch is served.

Tacoma Parks included a list of Summer Meal Program locations on their website.

Summer Meal Program Map

The program is set to run through August 28.

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