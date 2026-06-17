Kids in Tacoma can get free lunch this summer

Tacoma Parks announced Wednesday that all kids, under-18, can get free lunch weekdays at parks across the city starting on June 22.
According to Tacoma Parks lunches will be served 12:30 pm to 1:30 pm Monday through Friday. Some parks will also have free activities running from 10am till lunch is served.
Tacoma Parks included a list of Summer Meal Program locations on their website.
- Eastside Family Resource Center (Next to Roosevelt Park), 3569 E Roosevelt Ave
- Franklin Park, 1201 S. Puget Sound Ave
- Lincoln-Eldridge Park, 801 S. 37th St
- Manitou Park, 4408 American Lake Blvd
- Northeast Tacoma Playground, 5520 29th St. NE
- Oakland Madrona, 3114 S Madison
- Sawyer Tot Lot, 3315 S Sawyer St
- SERA/STAR Center, 3873 S 66th St.
- South Park, 4851 S Tacoma Way
- Stewart Heights Park, 5715 Reginald Gutierrez Ln
- Titlow Park, 8425 6th Ave
- Verlo Playfield, 4321 McKinley Ave
- Wapato Park, 6500 S. Sheridan Ave
- Wright Park, 501 South I St.
The program is set to run through August 28.
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