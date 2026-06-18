First Student shrinks Seattle service lays off over 100 school bus drivers

First Student, the bus company serving Seattle Public Schools will permanently disable 60% of their operation at their facilities in the Belltown and Olympic Hills neighborhoods starting this August.

The cutbacks were announced in a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) notice alongside the layoff of over 100 bus drivers.

The layoffs arrive more than a year after the bus driver’s strike that resulted in a new agreement between First Student and Teamsters Local 174, the union that represents some of the company’s employees.

KIRO reached out to Seattle public schools and has yet to hear back.

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