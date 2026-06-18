Memorial held for 23-year-old man shot and killed in Mount Vernon

MOUNT VERNON, Wash. — Loved ones are remembering a young Mount Vernon man who was fatally shot in broad daylight while standing on a sidewalk on June 11.

When 23-year-old Arturo Ortiz Lopez died, he left behind two sisters who say they’re heartbroken but are focusing on the love they have for their brother.

Memories and photos are what Elvia and Maggie have of their brother Arturo. The photos, they admit, were a little tough for their cameras to capture because Arturo was shy.

“The only way to take pictures of him, if you catch him off guard,” said Maggie Ortiz Lopez. “He’s always smiling and every picture I’ve got sent to from his friends, like it’s always just him smiling and everybody just say that like, he was just so loved.”

That smile, they say, was sweet. And so were his favorite snacks. “Yeah, it’s Churros,” said Maggie, her sister Elvia Ortiz Lopez quickly explaining, “It’s a sweet pastry, a Mexican sweet pastry with sugar and brown sugar coated on it, because he has a sweet tooth.”

Arturo was killed when two groups of people opened fire in the 13-hundred block of S. 2nd St. around 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, June 11th, according to Mount Vernon Police.

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