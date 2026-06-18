WA State ferry engineers fighting for better pay; Claim raise needed to recruit and retain staff

Ferry engineers are warning that delayed and canceled sailings will continue at Washington State Ferries, despite an expected surge in ridership during the World Cup.

The Marine Engineers Beneficial Association states that its members are overworked and underpaid, contributing to staffing shortages and service disruptions.

Washington State Ferries previously announced plans to have more boats on standby and increased staffing to maintain service during the World Cup.

However, the engineers union claims that current staffing levels are stretched thin and will lead to less reliable service and more canceled sailings.

The Marine Engineers Beneficial Association represents approximately 400 engineers at Washington State Ferries.

Eric Winge, a WSF representative for the Marine Engineers Beneficial Association, stated that the system currently relies heavily on overtime.

“The system is running on overtime right now… and if we didn’t have our members stepping up and working so many hours… the vessels would be missing sailings daily,” Winge said.

The union is seeking a 20% wage increase for engineers, aiming to align their pay with that of ferry workers on deck.

The union argues that this wage gap prevents Washington State Ferries from effectively retaining and recruiting engineers. A recent union survey revealed low morale and burnout among engineers, with 60% of workers indicating they will likely retire or leave their positions.

Roland Rexha, the union’s DC-based Secretary-Treasurer, expressed concern about the long-term implications of these staffing challenges.

Rexha emphasized the need to attract new talent to the profession. “We have an aging fleet but we also have an aging crew. If you don’t have the next generation of mariners and you don’t have a plan to attract the next generation of mariners, you’re gonna have a really messed-up system and that’s the fear here… try to address that now before it’s too late,” Rexha said.

Bargaining sessions between the union and Washington State Ferries are currently ongoing.

Washington State Ferries declined to comment on issues related to these ongoing negotiations.

Union representatives have expressed hope regarding the ongoing bargaining sessions.

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