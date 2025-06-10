Kidnapping or fight? 911 call sparks high-speed chase in Issaquah

ISSAQUAH, Wash. — The Issaquah Police Department says a possible kidnapping spurred a high-speed chase over the weekend.

On Saturday, officers were called to Southeast Clark Street after someone saw the driver of a silver Dodge Charger grab a child and pull them into their car. The caller told 911 that the child was screaming, “help me,” and “I don’t want to go with you.”

The 911 caller got the license plate, and officers rushed to the area to see what was going on.

A recent police academy graduate and her Field Training Officer spotted the car turning from Newport Way Northwest uphill onto Mountain Park Boulevard Southwest and started chasing it.

Other officers set up spike strips to try and stop the speeding car, but the department says the driver dodged them.

Officers eventually stopped chasing the car because they worried that it posed a safety risk to others in the area.

“At this point, the reasonable suspicion officers had initially has not developed into probable cause of a crime. This may have been as simple as a dispute — we just don’t know yet,” the department said online.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact the Issaquah Police Department at (425) 837-3200.

