Kia, Hyundai owners face rising insurance costs, even on renewals

Smash-and-grabs, deadly crashes, and locked-down schools are just a few of the consequences we’ve seen in the last couple of weeks in the ongoing stolen Kia craze.

Now more victims, the legal owners of the vulnerable cars are getting rejected by insurance companies because they are too much of a risk.

A Tacoma woman shared what Kia and Hyundai owners might face when they try to get car insurance. There was an online post from a Kia owner who said his insurance company was dropping him altogether.

It is turning into a real issue for anyone who owns one of these vehicles.

Kelsey Baye said she has been lucky. Her beloved KIA has not been stolen but then she tried to bundle her new home and auto insurance.

“We were denied outright,” she said. “Yes, for car insurance. They said they couldn’t cover the Kia. And so, they weren’t able to do any of the other sort of rebates or, you know, things that they do to make it a little less costly for both of them.”

Now even those whose cars haven’t been stolen are feeling the pain when they try to get insurance.

“The availability and affordability of insurance product is a top priority for the commissioner,” said the Property and Casualty Policy Analyst for the state Insurance Commissioner, Andrew Davis.

He insisted Kia and Hyundai owners still have options.

“The best tool that consumers have when addressing coverage and pricing is the ability to shop around,” Davis said. “Insurance companies consider risk independently.”

He said owners should talk to their agent, get a few quotes, and even consider raising their deductible to make coverage affordable.

“There are still companies out there that are willing to provide coverage for these vehicles,” he said.

Baye hasn’t felt the pain of losing insurance for her Kia.

“I stuck with the insurance company for the car and got a different insurance for the house,” she said. “Unfortunately, we had to do them separately.”

She was able to keep her insurance with GEICO.

But again if you are having difficulty getting insurance keep looking. The state Insurance Commissioner insists you will find someone willing to insure your Kia or Hyundai.

