‘Kia Boy’ suspected of stealing 13 cars in two months faces slew of felony charges

The King County Prosecutor’s Office filed felony charges on Monday against an 18-year-old self-proclaimed “Kia Boy”

Saylen Kelly was arrested by Seattle police in South Park last Thursday. It’s believed that Kelly helped steal at least 13 cars between October 2023 and January 2024, 12 of which were either Hyundais or Kias. Four of those cars were used in attempted thefts or robberies in Seattle after they were stolen. Eight were recovered near Kelly’s home.

Charging documents detail how Kelly frequently posted photos and videos on Instagram boasting about cars he has allegedly stolen, referring to himself as a “Kia Boy.” In one instance, he posted a photo “showing off the exposed ignition components” of a Kia that had been reported stolen.

Police and SWAT served a warrant on Kelly last week, where he ran after jumping out of an upstairs window. He was eventually caught by officers after a short foot chase.

He now faces eight counts for possession of a stolen vehicle, all felonies. Prosecutors argued that he should stay in jail on $250,000 bail. The court ultimately set it at $100,000. As of Monday, Kelly is still in jail.

©2024 Cox Media Group