Key Peninsula Fire searches for break-in suspects

KEY CENTER, Wash. — Key Peninsula Fire is looking for anyone who might recognize a truck reportedly involved in a multi-car break-in on Wednesday night.

The suspects allegedly broke into the fire crew’s maintenance van and two other utility vehicles in Key Center.

Firefighters are working together with the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office to catch the suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to email info@keypeninsulafire.org or call the Key Peninsula Fire office at 253-884-2222.

